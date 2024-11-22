Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Emil Krafth will miss around two months of action after suffering a broken collarbone.

Krafth was forced to withdraw from international duty with Sweden after suffering the injury - one that also ensured he missed their win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground before the international break. Often used as a utility man, Krafth is an important member of Howe’s squad and played a big role during the early stages of the season when Fabian Schar was suspended after being sent off against Southampton on the opening day of the season.

With Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman still recovering from their respective ACL injuries, losing Krafth is a big blow and Howe has confirmed that he will miss the entire festive period: “Emil Krafth had an operation,” Howe said, “we anticipate that he will be out for around 6-8 weeks.

“Big blow for us to lose such a consistent performer. He will continue his rehab here.”

Krafth’s absence comes amid news that Dan Burn will also miss Monday’s match through suspension. Burn was shown his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season at the City Ground and will be forced to watch his team from the stands at St James’ Park.

Lloyd Kelly looks like the natural replacement for Burn on Monday night with the potential of seeing Kieran Trippier back in the squad for the first time since early-October. Trippier suffered a hamstring injury during their goalless draw at Goodison Park and has missed their last five matches in all competitions.

Along with Callum Wilson, who may also return to the squad this weekend, seeing Trippier back in contention to play would be a huge boost for the Magpies and one that Howe is hopeful of having available to him this weekend: “Trippier is slightly closer than Callum.” Howe said.

“He trained Thursday, trained well and felt good. No ill effects and looked sharp but that was his first day back training. We’re in the same situation [as Wilson].”

A win for Newcastle United on Monday night would be their fourth successive victory and could see the Magpies finish the night in 3rd place if results elsewhere go their way this weekend.