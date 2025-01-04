Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United secured their fifth Premier League win in a row with victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak helped the Magpies on their way to victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Dominic Solanke’s early opener. Whilst not their very best display, Newcastle ensured they continued their good form at a venue that has seen them suffer a couple of heavy defeats in recent seasons.

Eddie Howe made two changes from their win over Manchester United at Old Trafford with Tino Livramento and Sven Botman coming into the back line to replace Kieran Trippier and the suspended Fabian Schar. As has been their key to success in recent weeks, Howe opted to name a midfield three of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes, as team captain, played an important role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and won a number of fouls late on in the game to help his side keep their noses in front. Always one to react to matches on social media, taking to X post-match, Guimaraes wrote: ‘The smile of victory! What a team, what a performance. Proud of what we’re doing, NUFC. Onwards for more! Another assist. You’re such a lucky charm, vidoca.’

The Brazilian will be suspended for their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after picking up two bookings in the competition this season. Schar will also miss Tuesday’s match through suspension but both will be available for the visit of Bromley next weekend.