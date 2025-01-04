Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a move in the transfer market just hours before they face Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou’s side come into today’s game in patchy form having won just one of their last seven Premier League matches amid a growing injury crisis at the club. Spurs are set to be without a host of key players for their clash against the Magpies, including both their first-choice and deputy goalkeepers.

Guglielmo Vicario, Spurs’ usual number one, has been sidelined for a number of weeks with an ankle injury and is set to miss at least another month of action because of the issue. Fraser Forster, therefore, has deputised in his place but his game has come under scrutiny following a number of shaky moments with the ball at his feet.

Since Vicario’s injury at the end of November, Spurs have kept just one clean sheet and have conceded 12 goals in their last four outings in all competitions. To combat this, the north London outfit have reportedly made a move for Sparta Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

According to The Times, Spurs are ‘on the verge’ of completing a deal for the 21-year-old. In 29 appearances in all competitions for his club this season, Kinsky has kept 14 clean sheets and conceded just 18 goals.

Meanwhile, a sickness bug has infected the Spurs camp this week with Forster set to miss the clash against his former side this lunchtime. Brandon Austin is set to make his first-ever appearance in English football in his absence.