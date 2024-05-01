April was a largely positive month for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe’s men boosted their hopes of competing in European competition for a second consecutive season.

Although the home draw with Everton on the second day of the month could have been considered underwhelming, taking six points from the visit to Fulham and a St James Park clash with top six rivals Tottenham Hotspur certainly lifted the mood.

A desperately disappointing 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace marked the low point of the month but Howe’s side bounced back at the weekend as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson all found the net in a 5-1 win against Sheffield United.

With April now consigned to the history books, the stats experts at WhoScored have produced their team of the month - and Newcastle are represented by four players that have shone in recent weeks as the Magpies push for a Europa League place.

1 . Martin Dubravka - Newcastle United WhoScored rating for April - 7.2 Photo Sales