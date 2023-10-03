Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle go into their first Champions League home match in over 20 years with a number of injury concerns with Sven Botman, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock missing training on Tuesday morning. Sandro Tonali and Callum Wilson also missed part of the session before joining in later.

Speaking to reporters in his pre-match press conference at St James’ Park on Tuesday, Howe clarified the club’s current injury situation heading into the match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum we think won’t make tomorrow but he’s going to be close,” Howe said. “As it stands now, he won’t make the game.”

“Joey is in a similar position where he’s close and we’ll make a late check on him. Sven is out but Sandro is fine.”

Joelinton picked up a hamstring injury shortly after coming on in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday while Tonali briefly returned to Milan following the match before re-joining his team-mates for training ahead of PSG.

The match itself is a landmark game for Newcastle as they look to build on their 0-0 draw at AC Milan in their group stage opener last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to the game,” Howe admitted. “Can’t wait to experience what the fans create for us.

“I think it will be a really great moment for the club as a whole. To be back in the Champions League, at home, one of those magical nights in our stadium - I’m really looking forward to it.