Fresh images show St James’ Park Champions League makeover ahead of Newcastle United v PSG
The stage is set for Newcastle United’s first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years.
Newcastle host Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) looking to build off their 0-0 draw at AC Milan in their group stage opener last month.
Ahead of the match, St James’ Park hosted a Sela done display to celebrate the return of Champions Leaguefootball to Tyneside. Dazzling images were projected above United’s home ground into the night sky on Monday evening.
And on Tuesday, PSG arrived with superstars such as Kylian Mbappe set to check out the St James’ Park turf for the first time ahead of Wednesday’s clash. Luis Enrique’s side will be training at St James’ Park later on Tuesday evening following the pre-match press conferences.
For the game, Newcastle’s home stadium has been given a Champions League makeover. Champions League advertising boards plastered fittingly over where the Sports Direct boards once stood at St James’ Park.
The dugouts were also decorated with the logos of both PSG and Newcastle along with the Champions League ‘stars’. The advertising boards have also been switched to show adverts of Champions League partners such as PS5, Mastercard, Heineken and Turkish Airlines.
Flags have also been placed around the stadium in preparation for Wednesday’s Wor Flags display, which is sure to be a memorable one.