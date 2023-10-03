Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of their Champions League match against PSG, the first at St James’ Park in over two decades, Newcastle United’s front-of-shirt sponsor Sela put on a brilliant drone display to celebrate the return of European football to Tyneside. The display, which had been teased on Sunday night, lit up the skies of Newcastle with a Magpie, the club crest, the names of famous fans and player shirts all displayed during the eight minute display.

Accompanied with flying drone footage of the stadium and drone coverage of the display released by the club on social media, the display will live long in the memory of fans who were able to catch a glimpse. As mentioned, it has been over two decades since Tyneside experienced a Champions League night and hopes are high that the game against PSG can replicate one of the iconic stadium's finest moments.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Tino Asprilla-inspired 3-2 win over Barcelona is often cited as one of the best atmospheres that St James’ Park has played host to and Keith Gillespie, who played the full 90 minutes of that memorable match, believes Newcastle is currently enjoying a similar ‘buzz’. Gillespie said: “There’s an incredible buzz around Newcastle right now, fuelled by the club’s success last season and now the return of European football with a huge game against Paris Saint Germain.

“It’s all very reminiscent of the late 1990s and those unforgettable nights against giants like Barcelona that I was fortunate enough to be involved in. Sela’s spectacular drone show really adds to this electric atmosphere and I know the fans will be thrilled by what they witnessed in the skies above the stadium.”

Speaking about the display, Senior Vice President of Sela, Ibrahim Mohtaseb said: “We wanted to create a little surprise for fans to celebrate the return of the biggest nights in European football to St James’ Park.