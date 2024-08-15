Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr has previewed the upcoming 2024-25 season for Newcastle United.

It’s a big season ahead for Newcastle.

After an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign saw The Magpies miss out on Europe, a transitional summer has followed with a PSR scare, the departures of Dan Ashworth as sporting director, the appointment of Paul Mitchell and new performance director James Bunce as well as the high-profile departures of co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. Head coach Eddie Howe’s future has also been called into question amid links to the England job.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the dust has settled somewhat, Newcastle are gearing up for the 2024-25 season. Two years ago, the club shocked many by finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, Champions League football was a hope and whispered quietly by those at the club. Heading into this season, the club have been much more vocal about their ambitions for the coming campaign.

Chief executive Darren Eales has gone on the record discussing a potential return to the Champions League, as has newly appointed leadership group member Bruno Guimaraes. Even the often tight-lipped Howe has acknowledged that a top four finish is the aim heading into the new campaign.

As always the competition is fierce. The past couple of season have seen at least two of the traditional ‘big six’ drop off and have underwhelming campaigns, allowing the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa to break the mould and qualify for the Champions League.

But with that, expectations at Newcastle have been raised to such a degree that a seventh-place finish with numerous key players ruled out for extended periods being deemed a disappointment. That was largely down to the fact Manchester United won the FA Cup and denied Newcastle a place in the Conference League, making The Magpies only the second team in the past decade to miss out on Europe after finishing inside the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything from revenue to attendances, to squad value places Newcastle seventh in the Premier League. So finishing there is par for the course in reality.

But Newcastle are more ambitious than that, and by overachieving two seasons ago, they are now looking to do the same once again.

Newcastle’s squad is arguably the strongest it has been heading into a new season in decades (pending injury returns for Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Miley). Howe will be boosted by the return of Sandro Tonali from his betting ban later this month and will hopefully have his squad bolstered by a new addition or two before the transfer deadline on August 30.

A central defender and right winger are high on the agenda this summer and the club do have money to spend. Marc Guehi is a top defensive target but Crystal Palace have stood firm so far having rejected three bids from Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Newcastle are able to secure two top quality additions in those areas by the end of the month while also keeping hold of key players like Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak as expected, you wouldn’t bet against them finishing ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea at least.

2024-25 Premier League predictions

Winners: Arsenal

Top four: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea

5th to 7th: Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United

Relegated: Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Southampton (this could age well for the opening day!)

Newcastle United prediction: The fact Newcastle finished seventh with an unprecedented injury crisis that lasted the majority of the 2023-24 campaign means the club should only be looking upwards this coming season. It’s easier said than done in the Premier League but with no European football this season, a return to the continental competitions is a must. Provided Newcastle are able to strengthen before the end of the transfer window and don’t lose any key players, I’d back them to finish fifth this coming season. Depending on Premier League club’s performances in Europe this coming season, fifth could even be enough to secure Champions League football for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Isak scored 25 goals in all competitions last season, including 21 in the Premier League | Getty Images

Newcastle United signing of the summer: Newcastle’s summer has been underwhelming so far with no notable improvements to the starting line-up and the most significant transfer in terms of money being a deal agreed last summer for Lewis Hall to join permanently from Chelsea for £28million. I’d like to think Newcastle’s signing of the summer hasn’t happened yet. Taking into account what has happened so far and given Hall was technically signed last summer, I think Will Osula is a ‘perfect’ signing for Newcastle heading into the new campaign. The Magpies spent 18 months without a third-choice striker but have now finally replaced Chris Wood. They were crying out for a player like Osula last season to come on for the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson and see out matches. I don’t expect him to make a groundbreaking impact this season, but I think he is an ideal player to supplement Isak and Wilson to bring the best out of them while keeping them fit and firing. The fact he’s young, fast and powerful with plenty of potential to improve makes him an exciting addition to the squad as well.

William Osula of Newcastle United during the Pre-Season Friendly between Newcastle United and Stade Brestois at St James' Park | Getty Images

Newcastle United player to watch: There are a couple of players I’m particularly interested in this coming season. Sandro Tonali obviously deserves a mention as he is set to return from a 10-month betting ban this month and still has a significant £52million price-tag to live up to. But my pick for Newcastle’s player to watch is Tino Livramento, who has an important season ahead. With question marks over Kieran Trippier, who is out of contract at the end of the season, the 2024-25 campaign is a chance for Livramento to rise to the challenge and make that right-back position his own. It’s down to him whether he does that or not, but the signs from his debut campaign at Newcastle are certainly promising.