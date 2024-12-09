Newcastle United ‘drumming up interest’ in £20m man after rare appearance v Brentford

Miguel Almiron is expected to leave Newcastle United in January. | Getty Images

One former football agent believes Miguel Almiron’s days at Newcastle United could be numbered.

Almiron has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park and has made just one Premier League start this season. The Paraguayan is among a clutch of players that the club could look to sell when the winter transfer window opens with Newcastle United potentially set to cash in on longstanding interest in the winger.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia were linked with a move for him back last winter, whilst MLS outfit Charlotte FC, Everton and Fulham were all reportedly among the clubs interested in him during the summer. However, throughout all this, Almiron remained a Magpies player.

Almiron is approaching six years since moving to Tyneside, however, former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers scout Mick Brown believes that his time at St James’ Park may end during the upcoming winter window.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’ve heard they’re looking to move him [Almiron] on. They’re drumming up a bit of interest and they’ll accept the right offer in the January transfer window.

“So with the money they bring in from his sale, I’d expect that will be reinvested into the squad because there are a few areas they want to strengthen. Especially at right-wing, that’s their priority and it will be even more so if he leaves.

“How much money they’ll get for him at this stage, I’m not sure, but they want to raise some funds. Given the financial position they’ve found themselves in, their spending might be limited so any money coming in will add to that budget.”

Howe admitted on Friday that the club may have to sell in order to fund a new signing, such are the constraints facing them in their battle to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Selling Almiron, who made a rare appearance as a substitute on Saturday as Newcastle United chased an equaliser against Brentford, could help them unlock funds to strengthen at right wing during the winter window. Bryan Mbeumo, who netted the Bees’ first at the Gtech Community Stadium, is among the names being linked with a move to Tyneside.