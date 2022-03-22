Where Newcastle are training

As reported, Newcastle are training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex which is located just a 15 minute drive from the iconic Burj Khalifa in downtown Dubai.

The state-of-the-art complex has been used for warm weather training by top clubs across Europe including Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

The complex includes two football pitches, an athletics track, indoor facilities, a ‘world-class’ gym, strength and conditioning facilities and rehabilitation support services.

Shelvey back in training

United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey missed the Premier League defeats at Chelsea and Everton due to illness.

The Newcastle squad travelled to Dubai the Friday immediately after the Everton match. Shelvey has joined the squad over in the United Arab Emirates and has taken part in Tuesday morning’s training session.

The 30-year-old was pictured running on the grass at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Given Newcastle’s next match is still just under two weeks away against Tottenham Hotspur on April 3 (4:30pm kick-off), the midfielder is expected to be back in contention for that game.

Callum Wilson ‘stepping up his recovery’

Last week, Wilson returned to light training at Newcastle’s training ground for the first time since picking up a serious calf injury against Manchester United in December 2021.

Head coach Eddie Howe confirmed to The Shields Gazette that the striker would be travelling to Dubai with the squad to continue his rehabilitation process.

Wilson was pictured out on the running track, controlling a football and conversing with Newcastle’s head of rehabilitation Sean Beech.

He is still yet to return to full training, but the Daily Telegraph has reported that Newcastle’s top-scorer could be back in contention for the home match against Crystal Palace on April 20.

Ciaran Clark remaining involved

Defender Ciaran Clark was axed from Newcastle’s 25-man squad following the January transfer window meaning he can play no further part in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

But the 32-year-old has continued to train with the team and has flown out to Dubai to take part in the warm weather camp. Clark’s previous training trip abroad with Newcastle didn’t end particularly well as he was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 2-1 win over Al-Ittihad back in January.

Clark was pictured taking part in the warm-ups and running on the grass alongside Shelvey and Matt Targett.

Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden, who were also left out of the 25-man squad, weren’t pictured.

Who wasn’t in attendance?

As expected, the only Newcastle players not in attendance in Dubai were those away on international duty.

Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Emil Krafth (Sweden), Chris Wood (New Zealand), Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) and Bruno Guimarars (Brazil) were all absent.

But injured Kieran Trippier (foot) and Federico Fernandez (side) were both present. Fernandez took part in training while Trippier continues his recovery from a fractured metatarsal.

Like Wilson, the England right-back has been handed April 20 as a provisional return date.

