Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid want to take a closer look at Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle. The pair are likely to start Wednesday night’s Champions League group stage match against PSG (8pm kick-off).

Both Guimaraes and Isak have impressed since joining Newcastle for £40million from Lyon and £63million from Real Sociedad respectively. Guimaraes has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid and admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with the club last summer before reaffirming his commitment to Newcastle.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian is understood to have agreed a new deal at St James’ Park, extending his stay to June 2028. Guimaraes’ new contract will also include a release clause in excess of £100million. An official announcement is imminent with the club teasing

Guimaraes has scored 11 goals in 64 matches for Newcastle and has played a significant role in the club’s turnaround under Eddie Howe. Isak joined The Magpies last summer for a club record deal and has gone on to score 15 goals in 34 matches for the club despite being hit with a significant injury blow just three games into his spell.

Isak is Newcastle’s top scorer so far this season with five goals in seven matches.