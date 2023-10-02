Vincent Kompany delivers Champions League advice to Newcastle United - with Man City comparison
Vincent Kompany has offered some ‘key’ Champions League advice to Newcastle United ahead of their first home match in the competition in over 20-years.
Newcastle host Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off) and go into the game in good form having beaten Burnley 2-0 on Saturday. It was The Magpies’ fourth win in five games without conceding.
And Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who captained Manchester City during their surge from a mid-table Premier League side to one of Europe’s elite club teams, had his say on Newcastle’s Champions League hopes this season.
“It’s difficult to say [how they will perform],” Kompany said after his side’s 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park. “The one thing I know is that I went through this transition with Man City where you go from never playing in the Champions League or not playing for a long time to your first season [back].
“The key thing is you have to build your experience and try to play your game. The Champions League is the highest level of course but the Premier League has moved on to a level where I don’t think any of the English sides need to be afraid of the big sides in the Champions League.”
Newcastle have been drawn into what has been dubbed this season’s Champions League ‘group of death’ alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. The Magpies opened their Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Milan at the San Siro last month.