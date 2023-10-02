News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Vincent Kompany delivers Champions League advice to Newcastle United - with Man City comparison

Vincent Kompany has offered some ‘key’ Champions League advice to Newcastle United ahead of their first home match in the competition in over 20-years.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle host Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off) and go into the game in good form having beaten Burnley 2-0 on Saturday. It was The Magpies’ fourth win in five games without conceding.

And Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who captained Manchester City during their surge from a mid-table Premier League side to one of Europe’s elite club teams, had his say on Newcastle’s Champions League hopes this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s difficult to say [how they will perform],” Kompany said after his side’s 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park. “The one thing I know is that I went through this transition with Man City where you go from never playing in the Champions League or not playing for a long time to your first season [back].

Most Popular

“The key thing is you have to build your experience and try to play your game. The Champions League is the highest level of course but the Premier League has moved on to a level where I don’t think any of the English sides need to be afraid of the big sides in the Champions League.”

Newcastle have been drawn into what has been dubbed this season’s Champions League ‘group of death’ alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. The Magpies opened their Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Milan at the San Siro last month.

Related topics:Champions LeagueMan CityPremier LeagueNewcastleBurnleyMagpiesEurope