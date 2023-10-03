Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be Newcastle’s first Champions League home match in over 20 years as they host the Ligue 1 champions at St James’ Park. PSG won their opening match against Borussia Dortmund 2-0 with Mbappe scoring a second half penalty.

Since then, the France superstar has been an injury concern for PSG heading into the second group stage match against The Magpies. But Mbappe is set to be available to face Newcastle after completing a full 90 minutes for PSG over the weekend.

It would prove to be a frustrating afternoon for the 24-year-old and his side as they were held to a 0-0 draw against bottom of the table Clermont Foot. The draw left PSG sitting fifth in the Ligue 1 table with just three wins from their opening seven matches while Clermont Foot moved off the foot of the table with an unexpected point.

Mbappe was booked in the match and failed to score for a second successive game. Despite two games without a goal, Mbappe heads to Tyneside having found the net eight times already this season in just seven appearances.

Amid fitness concerns for Mbappe, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked whether he wanted one of the world’s best players to line-up against his side on Wednesday evening.

“Do you want the honest answer or the diplomatic answer?” Howe questioned in response. “I’ll give the diplomatic one…yes, we do!”

