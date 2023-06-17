It’s the first time Newcastle have had two players in the same Brazil squad as the five-time world champions prepare to face Guinea in a friendly match in Barcelona on Saturday evening. Joelinton is set to make his senior international debut in the match.

Brazil head coach Ramon Menezes will be wanting to take a closer look at Newcastle’s No. 7 after calling him up to the squad for the first time.

And his first impressions working alongside the 26-year-old at Espanyol’s training ground in Barcelona should come as no surprise to those who watch Newcastle on a regular basis.

“He’s shown himself to be strong and dynamic with very good intensity,” Menezes said during a press conference. “He can play three roles in midfield and he has a different profile to the players we brought into the squad before.”

After facing Guinea, Brazil will then travel to Lisbon to face Senegal on June 20.

Brazil squad numbers revealed

Joelinton has been handed the No. 18 shirt for his first international duty with Brazil while Guimaraes will wear the No. 8 shirt.

Brazil squad numbers in full:

1. Alisson

2. Danilo

3. Eder Militao

4. Marquinhos

5. Casemiro

6. Alex Telles

7. Lucas Paqueta

8. Bruno Guimaraes

9. Richarlison

10. Vinicius Jr.

11. Rodrygo

12. Weverton

13. Vanderson

14. Robert

15. Ibanez

16. Ayrton Lucas

17. Andre

18. Joelinton

19. Pedro

20. Raphael Veiga

21. Malcolm

22. Rony