£40m Newcastle United signing’s squad number revealed ahead of debut
Newcastle United duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have had their Brazil squad numbers revealed for the upcoming friendly matches.
It’s the first time Newcastle have had two players in the same Brazil squad as the five-time world champions prepare to face Guinea in a friendly match in Barcelona on Saturday evening. Joelinton is set to make his senior international debut in the match.
Brazil head coach Ramon Menezes will be wanting to take a closer look at Newcastle’s No. 7 after calling him up to the squad for the first time.
And his first impressions working alongside the 26-year-old at Espanyol’s training ground in Barcelona should come as no surprise to those who watch Newcastle on a regular basis.
“He’s shown himself to be strong and dynamic with very good intensity,” Menezes said during a press conference. “He can play three roles in midfield and he has a different profile to the players we brought into the squad before.”
After facing Guinea, Brazil will then travel to Lisbon to face Senegal on June 20.
Brazil squad numbers revealed
Joelinton has been handed the No. 18 shirt for his first international duty with Brazil while Guimaraes will wear the No. 8 shirt.
Brazil squad numbers in full:
1. Alisson
2. Danilo
3. Eder Militao
4. Marquinhos
5. Casemiro
6. Alex Telles
7. Lucas Paqueta
8. Bruno Guimaraes
9. Richarlison
10. Vinicius Jr.
11. Rodrygo
12. Weverton
13. Vanderson
14. Robert
15. Ibanez
16. Ayrton Lucas
17. Andre
18. Joelinton
19. Pedro
20. Raphael Veiga
21. Malcolm
22. Rony
23. Ederson