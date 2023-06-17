News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

‘Deserve it’ - £25m Liverpool transfer issues Newcastle United verdict fans will love

Gini Wijnaldum believes ‘people underestimate’ Newcastle United ahead of the club’s long-awaited return to Champions League football next season.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

Wijnaldum joined Newcastle from PSV Eindhoven for £14million in 2015 and went on to score 11 goals in 38 Premier League appearances for the club but couldn’t help them avoid relegation to the Championship.

After a season on Tyneside, the Netherlands international joined Liverpool for £25million. He enjoyed a successful spell on Merseyside, winning the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in five seasons before joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wijnaldum spent last season on loan at AS Roma and is currently away on international duty. The 32-year-old was a second half substitute as Netherlands lost 4-2 to Croatia in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday night.

Most Popular
Wijnaldum left Newcastle after just one season and has gone one to be very successful following his St James’s Park exit. He won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool before moving to PSG last summer. His time in France wasn’t too successful however and he now plays under Jose Mourinho at Roma - although a serious injury 12 minutes into his Serie A debut means he has featured just ten times in the league so far.Wijnaldum left Newcastle after just one season and has gone one to be very successful following his St James’s Park exit. He won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool before moving to PSG last summer. His time in France wasn’t too successful however and he now plays under Jose Mourinho at Roma - although a serious injury 12 minutes into his Serie A debut means he has featured just ten times in the league so far.
Wijnaldum left Newcastle after just one season and has gone one to be very successful following his St James’s Park exit. He won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool before moving to PSG last summer. His time in France wasn’t too successful however and he now plays under Jose Mourinho at Roma - although a serious injury 12 minutes into his Serie A debut means he has featured just ten times in the league so far.

Newcastle defender Sven Botman was an unused substitute as his wait for a full senior debut continued.

Following the defeat, Wijnaldum was asked about Newcastle and their impressive season under Eddie Howe which saw them finish fourth.

“[I’m] really happy because Newcastle is a really big team,” he told reporters. “I think a lot of people underestimate just how big Newcastle United is and how loyal their supporters are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I was there, I saw how hard they were trying to get results and to finish as high as possible.

“Also the fans, who were standing by the team, were amazing. So, I think they deserve it.

“How they managed it throughout the years, I think they deserve how it is going right now.”

Related topics:PeopleChampions LeagueNetherlandsPremier LeagueNewcastleLiverpoolCroatia