‘Deserve it’ - £25m Liverpool transfer issues Newcastle United verdict fans will love
Gini Wijnaldum believes ‘people underestimate’ Newcastle United ahead of the club’s long-awaited return to Champions League football next season.
Wijnaldum joined Newcastle from PSV Eindhoven for £14million in 2015 and went on to score 11 goals in 38 Premier League appearances for the club but couldn’t help them avoid relegation to the Championship.
After a season on Tyneside, the Netherlands international joined Liverpool for £25million. He enjoyed a successful spell on Merseyside, winning the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in five seasons before joining Paris Saint-Germain.
Wijnaldum spent last season on loan at AS Roma and is currently away on international duty. The 32-year-old was a second half substitute as Netherlands lost 4-2 to Croatia in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday night.
Newcastle defender Sven Botman was an unused substitute as his wait for a full senior debut continued.
Following the defeat, Wijnaldum was asked about Newcastle and their impressive season under Eddie Howe which saw them finish fourth.
“[I’m] really happy because Newcastle is a really big team,” he told reporters. “I think a lot of people underestimate just how big Newcastle United is and how loyal their supporters are.
“When I was there, I saw how hard they were trying to get results and to finish as high as possible.
“Also the fans, who were standing by the team, were amazing. So, I think they deserve it.
“How they managed it throughout the years, I think they deserve how it is going right now.”