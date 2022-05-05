Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

NUFC recognition

Bruno Guimaraes’ great form for the Magpies has been recognised with the Brazilian being nominated for April’s Player of the Month award.

Conor Coady and Max Kilman in action against Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Guimaraes’ April saw him grab three goals and an assist as Newcastle picked up 12 points from a possible 18.

Also nominated for the award are Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool's Thiago, Son Heung-Min of Spurs, Leandro Trossard of Brighton and Burnley’s Nathan Collins.

Also receiving a nomination, this time for Goal of the Month, is Miguel Almiron for his wonderful effort against Crystal Palace.

To win the award, the Paraguayan will have to beat strikes from Antonio Rudiger, James Ward-Prowse, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Cresswell, Conor Roberts, Enock Mwepu and Rodri.

You can vote for Bruno Guimaraes here and for Miguel Almiron here. Voting for both awards closes at noon on Monday, May 9.

Renan Lodi interest

Newcastle United’s interest in Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi is reportedly ‘complicating’ Juventus’ bid for the Brazilian.

Lodi, 24, has made 40 appearances in all competitions under Diego Simeone this season and has emerged as a potential left-back option for the Magpies.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, as picked up by TeamTalk, Newcastle are prepared to pay £21million for the defender with the Serie A giants unwilling to engage in a ‘bidding war’ for Lodi.

Because of Lodi’s relationship with Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, Newcastle have been made slight favourites for his signature.

Wolves duo were January targets

The Athletic have revealed that Newcastle United showed interest in both Conor Coady and Max Kilman in January, before making a move for Dan Burn.

United’s interest in signing Coady in January was known, however, Kilman has now emerged as a surprise name in the frame. Whether Newcastle will go back in for the pair in the summer is unknown.