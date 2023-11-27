A convincing win over Chelsea will boost Newcastle United spirits but not help the side's long list of walking wounded.

An ongoing injury crisis continues to hang over Newcastle United but a convincing 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James' Park will go some way to ease supporter fears.

The fixtures now come thick and fast for the depleted Magpies and last weekend's triumph over the Blues won't have changed the need for reinforcements in January.

Here's your Monday morning transfer round-up.

Newcastle United to move for £35m man

Newcastle United hold a 'genuine interest' in reigniting a deal for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike. The Times have outlined the marksman as a 'leading target'.

GIVEMESPORT also report that the Magpies may not look much further than the star who almost completed a move to Tyneside last year in a hunt to add firepower to the side. Strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been in fine form this season but injury niggles have often left winger Anthony Gordon filling in up front and the side needs a third option to remain competitive in all competitions.

Ekitike chose the French giants over Newcastle United in 2022 and made that loan move permanent this summer for around £35m due to a mandatory clause in the deal - Ekitike had netted just four times in 32 appearances during his first season at the Parc des Princes.

Hugo Ekitike has emerged as a Newcastle United target once again (Image: Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has struggled again this term with just eight minutes of first-team football, so could be tempted at a second chance to join the Newcastle United project with a loan deal believed to work best for the Tyneside club, but the Ligue 1 giants may want to cash-in on the underwhelming transfer sooner rather than later.

Man City star top of Eddie Howe Xmas list

The Times named another familiar face as a 'leading target' for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United going into the January transfer market. Manchester City star and England international Kalvin Phillips has been long rumoured to be edging close to a move away from the Etihad due to an ongoing lack of minutes from Pep Guardiola and the Magpies have put the defensive midfielder at the 'top of the list'.