‘A better team’ - Newcastle United star delivers damning Chelsea verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamaal Lascelles believes Newcastle United are ‘a better team’ than Chelsea following Newcastle’s 4-1 win over the Blues on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle inflicted a fifth Premier League defeat of the season on Chelsea with three second-half goals enough to defeat Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The win was made even more impressive by the fact that Eddie Howe was forced into naming three goalkeepers on the bench as the club’s growing injury list worsens. Speaking post-match, Lascelles revealed that whilst Chelsea may have ‘great individuals’ in their side, it was his team’s collective strength that helped them seal all three points.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s club captain said: “It was a big win off the back of two defeats in a row which isn’t like us. Chelsea have great individuals in their team but I think we’re probably a better team and it showed that.

“We just felt on top of them, even with their goal we gifted it to them. We had the better chances and after the second goal they probably lost their heads a little bit and we took advantage of it.”

An early strike from Alexander Isak was cancelled out by Raheem Sterling’s stunning free-kick midway through the first period, before Lascelles restored Newcastle’s lead on the hour mark. Lascelles’ bullet header from Anthony Gordon’s sumptuous cross, which was supported by a strike from Joelinton immediately after, was the defender’s first goal in over two years for the Magpies, with his last goal coming in a chaotic 3-3 draw against Brentford in November 2021 - Howe’s first game as Newcastle United manager.

Speaking to the Gazette about the goal, Lascelles revealed that he maybe wasn’t too confident about hitting the back of the net. “To be honest I had a lot of time to think about it which I don’t like - sometimes you can have just too much time.” Lascelles said. “But it was a great ball from Anthony and I couldn’t really miss. Well, I could have!”