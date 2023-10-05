Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An electric evening at St James’ Park saw Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar score for Newcastle as they brushed aside the French champions.

And Ekitike, who twice turned down the opportunity to join The Magpies in 2022 before deciding to move to PSG from Stade de Reims, was forced to watch the historic match from his living room. The 21-year-old could have been playing Champions Leaguefootball with Newcastle this season had things panned out differently, but his sub-par form in the French capital and questions over his attitude have ultimately left him frozen out of Luis Enrique’s PSG side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ligue 1 champions tried to move Ekitike out of the club after just 12 months over the summer but the forward turned down the opportunity to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after Randal Kolo Muani left the club to join PSG.

Ekitike was also subject to Premier League interest from the likes of West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Everton but a move failed to materialise.

As a result, Ekitike was left out of PSG’s Champions League squad and is therefore ineligible to feature in the group stage of this season’s competition. The French forward has been limited to just eight minutes of first-team football this season and hasn’t featured since the transfer window closed.

Hugo Ekitike watched from home as PSG lost 4-1 to Newcastle United.

So Newcastle fans can perhaps take some joy in the fact that not only did their side claim a historic win over one of the favourites to win the competition, but a player who twice snubbed Eddie Howe was forced to watch it from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekitike posted an image on Instagram of the game being broadcast on television along with a blue and red circle caption, showing his support for his club. The score was still goalless when the youngster made the post, things would only go downhill for PSG from there.