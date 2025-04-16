Jason Tindall, Joe Willock and Oliver Glasner | Getty Images

Jason Tindall is expected to have one of his key players back in contention for selection when Newcastle United face Crystal Palace tonight.

The Magpies would go third in the Premier League with a win tonight, but face an in-form Crystal Palace side that have been boosted by a host of injury returns. Oliver Glasner is set to have just two players sidelined for his side’s trip to St James’ Park, whilst Tindall will be without three members of his squad.

Here, we take a look at the injury news from both camps ahead of tonight’s match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace injury news

Cheick Doucoure - out

Doucoure has suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Glasner has admitted that he hopes the midfielder will be fit enough to return to pre-season training.

Chadi Riad - out

Riad ruptured his ACL earlier this year and will sit out the remainder of the season and potentially longer. He will not feature at St James’ Park tonight.

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles faces a race against time to play again this season, although there is hope that he will be able to feature before the campaign concludes. He will not feature against the Eagles tonight.

Sven Botman - out

It is hoped that Botman will be able to return to action in the coming weeks as he recovers from a fresh knee injury. Tonight will come too soon for him, however.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature again this season after sustaining a foot injury that required surgery. The former Chelsea man has undergone an operation on that issue and will be back in time for the start of next season.

Joe Willock - doubt

Willock suffered a concussion that kept him out of their wins over Leicester City and Manchester United. However, Tindall confirmed that he would be fit enough to feature tonight.

“Yeah he's now exited the concussion protocols so he's available now to be involved in the squad for tomorrow night,” Tindall said on Tuesday. “Joe Willock's now back from the concussion protocols so the squad's in good shape as always thankfully, we didn't pick up any injuries from the weekend.”

Newcastle United issue Eddie Howe update

On Monday night, Newcastle United revealed that Howe had been diagnosed with pneumonia and that Tindall, along with Graeme Jones, will take charge of the team against Palace and on Saturday when they make the trip to Villa Park.

“We've had minimal dialogue together since that announcement, so as we know, he's in the best possible hands and he'll be back as soon as he feels he's ready to come back and 100% to lead the team,” Tindall said on Howe in his pre-match press conference. “Of course, as we know, your health is the most important thing and that's why it's so important that when Eddie does decide to come back, he comes back and is able to lead the team as we know he does, day in day out and he's fully recovered and I'm sure he will do. And as I said, he's in the best possible hands right now.”