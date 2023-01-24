News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United in Anthony Gordon transfer talks with Everton

Newcastle United are in talks with Everton over a move for Anthony Gordon.

By Miles Starforth
24 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:17pm

The club is looking to recruit a forward after Chris Wood was allowed to join Nottingham Forest on loan last week.

And 21-year-old Gordon, the subject of an enquiry from Newcastle last summer, has emerged a primary target in this month’s transfer window.

Eddie Howe admitted last week that he wasn't seeking a like-for-like replacement for Wood, who was signed as a target man when the club was in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The club is now third in the Premier League – and in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup – and Howe is seeking a different kind of player.

"I don't think we'll necessarily replace Chris with another Chris, if that makes sense,” said United’s head coach. “His type of player, I don't necessarily think, is in the market.

"His unique skills that he has, I think we needed that this time last year.

Everton's Anthony Gordon.

"He was a focal point for us, he enabled us to play a way that I thought took the pressure off the players at that time. He brought other players into play – and made them look better.

"We're not necessarily looking at that type of player in the market. We'll see what we can do with 11 days to go. It's not long, but it's got to be the right player. That's always so important in any transfer deal we have to do.

"We would have targets that we would pursue, for sure. I think it's important not just to have one. We do have a pool of players that we like. Let's see how we go."

Howe was asked yesterday if he could comment on speculation over a move for Gordon, who was an unused substitute for Everton last weekend.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium, Howe said: “No, no comment on any players.”

The Daily Mail claim a “package in the region of £25million plus £15million in add-ons” could be enough to sign Gordon from Everton, who yesterday sacked manager Frank Lampard.

