The club is looking to recruit a forward after Chris Wood was allowed to join Nottingham Forest on loan last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 21-year-old Gordon, the subject of an enquiry from Newcastle last summer, has emerged a primary target in this month’s transfer window.

Eddie Howe admitted last week that he wasn't seeking a like-for-like replacement for Wood, who was signed as a target man when the club was in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The club is now third in the Premier League – and in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup – and Howe is seeking a different kind of player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think we'll necessarily replace Chris with another Chris, if that makes sense,” said United’s head coach. “His type of player, I don't necessarily think, is in the market.

"His unique skills that he has, I think we needed that this time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton's Anthony Gordon.

"He was a focal point for us, he enabled us to play a way that I thought took the pressure off the players at that time. He brought other players into play – and made them look better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not necessarily looking at that type of player in the market. We'll see what we can do with 11 days to go. It's not long, but it's got to be the right player. That's always so important in any transfer deal we have to do.

"We would have targets that we would pursue, for sure. I think it's important not just to have one. We do have a pool of players that we like. Let's see how we go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium, Howe said: “No, no comment on any players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad