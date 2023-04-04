The latest round of top flight fixtures is only just in the books but several Premier League clubs are already returning to action with a host of massive midweek clashes.

Newcastle United look to keep the momentum from their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday going tomorrow evening when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham. Meanwhile, there is plenty of transfer news going on behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

The Magpies are reportedly the ‘top option’ for a Manchester City midfielder who could be on the move this summer but other Premier League clubs are also said to be interested. Elsewhere, a current United star is said to be a transfer target for an Italian Serie A side. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, April 4:

Newcastle ‘top option’ for Man City’s Phillips this summer

Newcastle United are set to emerge as a top option for Kalvin Phillips if he has to look away from Manchester City this summer, according to Give Me Sport. The former Leeds United star moved to the Etihad Stadium for £45 million last summer but has struggled for regular game time since.

The Magpies could face competition for the England international with West Ham and Leicester City also credited with an interest. However, it is also reported that the current league position of those two sides is below the level that Phillips would want to compete at as Newcastle continue to push for Champions League fixtures.

Inter Milan ‘register an interest’ in Allan Saint-Maximin

As reported by the Daily Mail, Inter Milan are keen on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. It is claimed that the Serie A side had scouts present at St James’ Park on Sunday as the Frenchman terrorised the Manchester United defence.