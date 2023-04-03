Tottenham Hotspur will end the season without silverware yet again, leading to speculation that Kane’s time at the club could come to an end this summer. The 29-year-old has scored 21 goals this season and is 57 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City have previously expressed interest in signing Kane, whilst Manchester United have emerged as a potential destination for him this summer. Newcastle United have also been linked with a potential move for England’s all-time record goalscorer, however, Andy Cole doesn’t believe the Magpies should move for Kane this summer, suggesting they already have a ‘very good’ alternative within Eddie Howe’s current squad.

Cole told King Casino Bonus: “Newcastle don't need to try to sign Harry Kane, they already have a very good centre-forward in Alexander Isak, I really like him. Isak has scored a few goals recently and he offers something totally different to Callum Wilson.

“Isak is more mobile, can run at defenders, has great awareness, can take the ball on the half-turn to get his shots off and runs in behind too. Newcastle have Isak and Wilson as backup, I'd be very surprised to see them try to sign any other striker, not just Kane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 16 appearances against Newcastle, Kane has netted nine times, including their only goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in October. Both teams have a busy few weeks in-store ahead of what could prove to be a pivotal meeting between the sides at St James’ Park on Sunday, April 23.