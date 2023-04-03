After an injury-hit start to the campaign, the Frenchman is beginning to rediscover some of his best form and has started their last three games - with the Magpies winning on all three occasions. He even grabbed an assist for Joe Willock’s opener on Sunday before being replaced by Joelinton to a standing ovation inside St James’ Park.

With Saint-Maximin slowly coming back into form, it’s not surprising to see him being linked with a move away from St James’ Park. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Saint-Maximin revealed that he could have left the club in January, saying: “I had the opportunity to go to another club in January — but the club said they want me to stay and that I’m important.

“When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you then of course you want to stay.

“But the day I don’t have that feeling for sure I will have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me. But I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal — which is helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.”

However, fresh reports in the Mail suggest that Inter Milan are interested in signing Saint-Maximin this summer. Although Newcastle would be reluctant to see Saint-Maximin depart the club, Financial Fair Play restrictions mean they do have to recoup some money through player sales and the Frenchman is viewed as one of their most saleable assets. Saint-Maximin is currently valued at £30.75million by Transfermarkt.