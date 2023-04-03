News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
19 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
24 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
47 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Serie A giants ‘interested’ in signing £30m Newcastle United star following transfer admission

Allan Saint-Maximin is reportedly wanted by one of Serie A’s biggest clubs.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

After an injury-hit start to the campaign, the Frenchman is beginning to rediscover some of his best form and has started their last three games - with the Magpies winning on all three occasions. He even grabbed an assist for Joe Willock’s opener on Sunday before being replaced by Joelinton to a standing ovation inside St James’ Park.

Read More
Premier League ‘sack race’: Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds managers assessed afte...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Saint-Maximin slowly coming back into form, it’s not surprising to see him being linked with a move away from St James’ Park. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Saint-Maximin revealed that he could have left the club in January, saying: “I had the opportunity to go to another club in January — but the club said they want me to stay and that I’m important.

Most Popular

“When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you then of course you want to stay.

“But the day I don’t have that feeling for sure I will have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me. But I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal — which is helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, fresh reports in the Mail suggest that Inter Milan are interested in signing Saint-Maximin this summer. Although Newcastle would be reluctant to see Saint-Maximin depart the club, Financial Fair Play restrictions mean they do have to recoup some money through player sales and the Frenchman is viewed as one of their most saleable assets. Saint-Maximin is currently valued at £30.75million by Transfermarkt.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Allan Saint-MaximinMagpiesJoe WillockSky SportsJoelintonChampions League