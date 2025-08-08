Newcastle United v Espanyol: How Bruno Guimaraes, Aaron Ramsdale, Park Seung-Soo & co fared in our first-half player ratings.

Newcastle United started the brighter of the two sides, dominating the ball and pulling off some exciting attacking moves with Park Seung-Soo, who was making his first ever start for his new club, getting the crowd off their seats every time he touched the ball. However, it was the visitors who took the lead with an absolutely tremendous goal.

A slack pass from Matt Targett fell to Edu Exposito who rifled home a strike from outside the area, giving debutant Aaron Ramsdale absolutely no chance of saving it. The Magpies were level not soon after, though, with Targett making amends from his earlier mistake to head home.

Lewis Miley did very well in the build up to create some room for a chipped cross that found Targett at the back post. The hosts continued to push forward with Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes having efforts on goal.

Espanyol missed a gilt-edged chance to retake the lead towards the end of the first-half when Javier Puado saw his penalty saved by Ramsdale.

Here are our first-half player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Espanyol:

Aaron Ramsdale - 7

Had absolutely no chance of saving the opening goal. Had nothing to do before that or much to do after in truth. Did brilliantly to save a penalty.

Emil Krafth - 7

Yet another very solid performance. Put maximum effort into every challenge and was physically dominant against his opposite number.

Fabian Schar - 6

Gave the ball away cheaply a few times but defensively sound. Had a header saved.

Dan Burn - 7

Won every header and read the game superbly.

Matt Targett - 6

Gave the ball away cheaply for Espanyol’s opener but redeemed himself with a good goal just a few minutes later. Dovetailed with Hall between midfield and full-back. A topsy-turvy first half ended with him giving away a cheap penalty but that mistake was not punished.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Controlled the midfield and linked up really well with Miley.

Lewis Miley - 8

Had some tidy touches and did very well for Targett’s goal as he jinked past defenders to make room for a cross. Took up some nice areas in the channels

Lewis Hall - 7

Started the game at left-back, despite the club hinting he would play in midfield.

Jacob Murphy - 5

Had a quiet start to the game with most of Newcastle United’s attacking play coming down the opposite flank. Grew into the game as the half went on but just couldn’t find that final pass.

Will Osula - 5

Had a physical battle up against his opposite number Leandri Carbrera, but was given little change to work with by the Espanyol defence. Huffed and puffed but very little end product.

Park Seung-Soo - 7

Very bright early on and wasn’t afraid to run at the defence. Just needed to refine his decision making at times but was a real livewire.