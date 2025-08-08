Newcastle United v Espanyol: Eddie Howe has named his team to face Espanyol at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United return to St James’ Park tonight for the first time since May when they take on La Liga side Espanyol in a pre-season friendly. Espanyol are the first of two Spanish teams that will make the trip to Tyneside, with Atletico Madrid set to face-off against Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday.

Newcastle United are yet to win during pre-season and will be desperate to set that record right in front of their own fans this evening. Espanyol, meanwhile, narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga last season.

Newcastle United team news v Espanyol

As expected, Howe has handed a debut to new signing Aaron Ramsdale following his loan move from Southampton. Park Seung-Soo, who impressed in cameo appearances out in South Korea, also gets a first start for the Magpies. Will Osula leads the line whilst Lewis Hall, who hasn’t started a match since February, will seemingly play in a midfield three of Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes.

Substitutes: John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Garang Kuol, Alex Murphy, Cathal Heffernan, Alfie Harrison, Scott Bailey, Dylan Charlton, Trevor Sanusi, Leo Shahar, Sean Neave

A calf injury has sidelined Joe Willock tonight, with the former Arsenal man set to miss between four and six weeks of action. That will rule him out of at least Newcastle United’s first three Premier League games of the season against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Leeds United.

On Willock, Howe said in Asia: “We initially feared he could have injured part of his Achilles, but thankfully that wasn't the case. But it looks like he's got a problem with a muscle in the calf.

“So we feel the injury isn't as serious as maybe first feared, which is great news for Joe, but it's still going to keep him out for a number of weeks. How many we're not sure, but early diagnosis is looking four to six, which, although being a blow, is probably much better than the initial thought. So some positive news on Joe Willock.”

Alexander Isak update

Isak will not feature tonight against Espanyol and won’t be picked by Howe tomorrow for their clash against Atletico Madrid. Isak has been heavily-linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and has been the subject of a £110m bid from Anfield.

Isak didn’t travel with the squad to Asia for their games and returned to the club’s training ground earlier this week. The striker has not been involved with training alongside his teammates since their return from South Korea.

“You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United.” Howe said about Isak last weekend.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.