There can’t have been too many new features introduced into the Premier League that have provoked so much conversation and debate as the Video Assistant Referee.

Yes, VAR! How often have you sat in a Premier League stadium and looked up to the big screen to see that ominous ‘Checking’ sign and waiting for what felt like an eternity for a decision, any decision, to be made?

Newcastle United supporters have had their gripes with VAR over the last three seasons and it would it be safe to say the Magpies have fallen foul of some questionable decisions over that time. But they are far from alone in that sense as frustration over how the system is implemented continues to annoy and anger key figures at clubs across the top flight of English football.

But would the current Premier League table look if the Video Assistant Referee had not been introduced?