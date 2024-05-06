Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal have reportedly identified RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a potential alternative to Alexander Isak this summer if they are unable to agree a deal with Newcastle United for the Swedish international. Isak, who netted his 20th Premier League goal of the campaign at the weekend, has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times, but has stressed he is happy at St James’ Park.

Isak had been identified by Arsenal as a way to improve their striking department, but Newcastle’s reluctance to sell and a likely price tag well in excess of £100m mean the Gunners may be forced to look elsewhere this summer. Viktor Gyokeres, who has 41 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions this season, has also emerged as a potential option for the Gunners.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, Sesko will likely be the cheapest of the three and Arsenal could take advantage of a £43m release clause to sign him this summer. Sesko, who has been capped 27 times by Slovenia has scored 16 times for Leipzig in his first full season at the club following a move from RB Salzburg in the summer.