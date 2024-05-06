Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s search for a new sporting director are continuing with reports that their talks with Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman are ‘advancing’. Dan Ashworth remains on gardening leave amid interest from Manchester United, with the Magpies having hired leading executive search firm Odgers Berndtson to help with the process.

There will be no movement on Ashworth’s current contractual situation until the two clubs, namely Newcastle United and Manchester United, come to an agreement over compensation for the FA’s former technical director. This means that the Red Devils risk beginning the summer transfer window without one of the key cogs under Sir Jim Racliffe’s reshaping of footballing operations at the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have been linked with a whole host of names to become their new sporting director with Paolo Maldini, Tiago Pinto and Paul Mitchell among those linked with the post. However, Freedman is considered as one of the leading candidates for the role and Fabrizio Romano has reported today that talks between Newcastle and the Palace man are ‘advancing’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Newcastle are advancing in talks to appoint Dougie Freedman as new Director of Football, negotiations ongoing. It’s up to Freedman as he’s doing excellent job at Crystal Palace and now frontrunner for role at #NUFC.’