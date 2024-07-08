Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United transfer target Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United.

The Dutch midfielder is set to join La Liga side Girona for an initial fee of around £500,000. Manchester United paid £40million to Ajax for Van de Beek in 2020 but the player has struggled to settle in England.

Now, The Red Devils are set to make a significant loss on the 27-year-old though they could recoup some money in potential add-ons. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, ‘easy add-ons’ will be worth up to £4million and then further add-ons could take the deal up to £13million.

Romano tweeted on the deal on Sunday: “Understand agreement will be completed early next week also on player side, Manchester United will have big sell-on clause.”

Van de Beek was limited to just 35 Premier League appearances in four seasons at Manchester United while he also spent time on loan at Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt but again struggled to make an impact.

Back in January 2022, Van de Beek was a loan transfer target of Newcastle United after seeing first-team opportunities limited at Manchester United. But he turned down the chance to move to St James’ Park due to The Magpies’ precarious position in the Premier League at the time.

Newcastle sat in the relegation zone at the time as Van de Beek opted to join Everton instead. In somewhat of an ironic twist, Van de Beek’s Everton debut was a 3-1 defeat at St James’ Park to take Newcastle out of the relegation zone as they ended up climbing to an 11th placed finish while The Toffees were dragged into a relegation bottle.

