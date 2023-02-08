Newcastle United are said to be ‘expecting’ to miss out on Milan Skriniar as the Inter Milan defender approaches the final months of his current contract.

The Slovakia international is yet to agree a new deal with the Serie A giants and has been linked with a move to several clubs across Europe over the last few months. Manchester United reportedly made an enquiry for the powerful centre-back earlier this season and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte was said to be keen on a reunion with a player he worked with during a two-year spell in charge of Inter between 2019 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

InterLive have now reported Newcastle make contact via ‘an intermediary’ in January and were preparing to offer an ‘important contract’ to the player before talks were ended by the player’s agent, Roberto Sistici.

However, the report suggests Skriniar is ready to snub interest from elsewhere and finalise a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. It also claims the French side have offered a five-year deal worth around £8.9m a season, an offer that far exceeds Inter’s attempt to retain the services of a player that has become integral to their success in recent years.

Magpies transfer target praised by Roy Keane

Newcastle reportedly made enquiries over taking Sheffield United star Sander Berge on loan in the aftermath of Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalscorers Sheffield United's Sander Berge and Wrexham's Paul Mullin during their fourth round FA Cup replay at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture courtesy of Gary Oakley / Sportimage.

The Norway international was said to be the subject of a loan offer from the Magpies with a permanent move to follow in the summer - but he remained with the Championship club and is expected to make a significant impact on his side’s push for a return to the Premier League over the coming months.

He helped Paul Heckingbottom’s side into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night and received praise from one former Premier League winner after the game.

Speaking after Berge played and scored in the Blades’ replay win against non-league club Wrexham, former Manchester United star Roy Keane said: “I have seen a few bits and pieces of Berge (over the years),” said Keane. “There was, of course, relief from the club that he wasn’t sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad