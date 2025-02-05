Eddie Howe has a number of decisions to make when his side welcome Arsenal to St James’ Park for the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

Newcastle United hold a two-goal lead against the Gunners tonight following their 2-0 triumph at the Emirates Stadium last month. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon secured victory for the Magpies as they put in one of their best performances of the season to bring back a lead to St James’ Park.

They will start tonight’s match as favourites to progress to the final, but will be very wary of their opponents, particularly after their contrasting results at the weekend. The Magpies were defeated 2-1 at home against Fulham, whilst Arsenal beat reigning champions Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

With the prize of a return to Wembley and the chance to end their 70-year wait for a major domestic honour just on the horizon for Newcastle United, it is set to be another thrilling and nerve-jangling night at St James’ Park. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe is expected to name for tonight’s match against Arsenal and who may replace Joelinton in the side after he picked up a knock last time out:

GK: Martin Dubravka

Nick Pope will be breathing down Dubravka’s neck for a starting spot, but the Slovakian showed in the first-leg that he is more than capable of dealing with anything the Gunners can throw at him. He will need to be strong again tonight, particularly on set-pieces.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento’s athleticism will be needed up against some tricky Arsenal wide men. The former Southampton man will get plenty of help from Jacob Murphy ahead of him.

CB: Fabian Schar

Whilst there have been calls for Sven Botman to be reinstated to the starting side, Howe may opt for his tried and tested central defensive partnership for what is their biggest game of the season so far.

CB: Dan Burn

Burn was a rock at the back in north London the last time these two met. He will need that resilience tonight against an old foe in the form of Kai Havertz.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall will have to be at his best defensively tonight if Newcastle are to be successful. However, he also has a big role to play in attack and will be one of the outlets they use to drive them forward.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes missed the first-leg through suspension but he will lead the side tonight.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali could be the key for Newcastle United tonight and will sit in front of the defence and mop up anything that gets beyond the midfield.

CM: Joe Willock

Willock started the first-leg and may be asked to start again with Joelinton out injured. His energy may be crucial in the middle of the park against his former side.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Murphy scored at the weekend to add to his impressive tally. He has a brilliant understanding with Alexander Isak and will do any dirty work required of him defensively.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak has scored in both meetings with Arsenal this season.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon has frightened the life out of the Arsenal defence in both meetings this season. He will be one of Newcastle’s key players tonight.

