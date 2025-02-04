Newcastle United’s £102.5m injury list as key duo doubtful for Arsenal clash

Eddie Howe has a fresh injury concern to deal with ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are just 90 minutes and a two-goal lead away from booking themselves a spot in the final of the Carabao Cup. However, their 2-1 defeat against Fulham at the weekend was hardly ideal preparation for their semi-final second-leg match against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Their defeat against the Cottagers also saw Joelinton withdrawn early from proceedings after picking up an injury. The Brazilian was spotted in a knee brace at the club’s training ground after that match, putting his participation in Wednesday night’s game into doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Jamaal Lascelles and Harvey Barnes remained sidelined, although there is hope that Callum Wilson could make his return to action in the near future, with the Carabao Cup semi-final a realistic return date for him.

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s latest injury list and when those sidelined players could be back in action:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for eleven months after picking up an ACL injury during their win over West Ham back in March. The defender is making progress towards a return to action and will be inspired by Sven Botman and Emil Krafth’s respective recoveries from similar injuries in recent times.

Lascelles remains a big player behind the scenes and is still club captain, although a return to action may still be a little way off. Estimated return date = West Ham (a) - 10/03/25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson suffered a fresh setback just weeks after returning from a long-term injury back in November. He is closing in on a return, but the club will be very cautious about overloading him upon his comeback.

Speaking about the striker recently, Howe said: “Callum's still on track for, I think, right at the beginning of February, if my memory serves me right. He's making good progress.

“We're trying to do the right things with him and make sure that he is robust enough and has all the work behind him and the load behind him before he starts training with the group. But he seems very positive and what a massive player that would be to welcome back.” Estimated return date = Arsenal (h) (Carabao Cup) - 05/02/25

Harvey Barnes - thigh injury

Barnes managed just 45 minutes during Newcastle United’s win over Bromley in the FA Cup earlier this month before being withdrawn with a thigh injury. The winger was initially ruled-out of action for around a month by Howe. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton - knee injury

Joelinton was taken off at the weekend and wore a knee brace as a precaution to avoid aggravating the issue. Howe has admitted he is a doubt to feature against the Gunners, but didn’t totally rule him out of the contest. "Joey had a knee brace on as a precaution, he’s out of it now,” Howe said. “I would say he is a doubt, but we will give him every chance to be fit. Estimated return date = Arsenal (h) (Carabao Cup) - 05/02/25

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United’s ‘critical’ contract decision looms