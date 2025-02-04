Newcastle United ended the January transfer window having seen Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly leave the club.

Almiron’s return to the MLS was a deal that allowed a player with long service to the club to bow out on his own terms and return to a club where he is idolised. It was a move that suited both parties and one that didn’t come as a shock when it was confirmed in the final week of the window.

Kelly’s departure to Juventus, however, came a little out of the blue with the former Bournemouth man having spent just seven months contracted to Newcastle United following his move from the Vitality Stadium. The 26-year-old made just 14 appearances during his time on Tyneside, however, with Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Fabian Schar all ahead of him in the pecking-order for a place at centre-back.

Lewis Hall’s form at left-back also meant that Kelly was a back-up in that position also. Although it was a deal that Howe was reluctant to sanction, making £20m profit on a fringe player made sense and allowed the Magpies to put that money alongside the £10m they received for Almiron towards transfers in the summer.

However, before they can begin planning for who they want to sign when that window opens, they need to look closer at home for their next major decision. And that begins with one of the men who kept Kelly sidelined during his brief stint as a Magpies player - Fabian Schar.

Schar is one of a number of Magpies players whose contract will come to an end at the end of the season. However, unlike most of the others on that list, he is someone who is playing in Howe’s first-team week in and week out.

The former Swiss international has missed just four Premier League matches this season, with three of those absences coming because of suspension. He even captained the side during their Carabao Cup wins over AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea back in October - such is his seniority in the group.

Whilst his form has dipped in recent times, at 33 years of age that’s hardly a major surprise, Schar remains an integral part of the team and alongside Burn and Botman gives Howe another quality option at the heart of defence. Losing him on a free transfer this summer, therefore, would be a huge blow and one that the Magpies can ill-afford to put themselves at risk of.

In a world of PSR, no club can risk losing players on free transfers and whilst Schar wouldn’t command a great transfer fee anyway, his ball-playing ability and defensive know-how is almost invaluable to the Magpies at this current point.

The club did trigger an option to extend Schar’s stay on Tyneside twelve months ago and therefore will have to negotiate with the player and his representatives over a new deal. Those critical talks must take place and come to a resolution soon to allow Newcastle, who will likely search for a new centre-back in summer, to do that knowing they have a quality option to fall back on if required.

