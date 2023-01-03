Newcastle United are approaching the halfway point of their Premier League campaign, and face a great opportunity to close the gap on the top of the table when they come up against Arsenal on Tuesday evening. The Gunners currently have a seven point lead over second-placed Manchester City, and are nine clear of United, but could see that advantage over Eddie Howe’s men slashed to six points with a win for the Magpies

Before then, however, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Check out Tuesday’s Toon-related rumours below...

Foxes eye Dubravka

Leicester City are interested in signing Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United this month, according to journalist Ed Aarons. The goalkeeper spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United, but had his temporary stay brought to an early end due to a lack of consistent game time at Old Trafford.

It is now understood that the 33-year-old could be on the move again in the coming weeks, with the Foxes chief among his admirers. For their part, Newcastle have been linked with both James Maddison and Youri Tielemans in recent times.

Toon expected to win Gabriel race

Newcastle United are expected to win the race to sign Brazilian starlet Angelo Gabriel, with the likes of AC Milan set to miss out on the Santos talent, according to CalcioMercato. The 17-year-old is a left-footed right winger who has already established himself as a first team regular in his home country.