Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Chelsea star emerges as Newcastle United transfer ‘target’

Jorginho in action for Chelsea against Newcastle United (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has emerged as a surprise target for Newcastle United. The Daily Mail report Jorginho is a ‘prime target’ for the Magpies this window.

Jorginho is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and so could be available for a ‘cut price’ fee in January. The Italian was signed by former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez at Napoli.

Liverpool agree deal for Cody Gakpo

The pursuit of PSV winger Cody Gakpo has come to an end with the news that Liverpool have agreed a deal with the Eredivisie side to sign the 23 year old. After a stellar World Cup with the Netherlands, Gakpo had been heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United among the clubs vying for his signature.

However, Anfield is where Gakpo will be playing his football next season following an announcement from PSV that they had ‘reached an agreement’ with Liverpool. A statement read: "PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

"The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently, where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."

