Newcastle United transfers: RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has attracted plenty of Premier League interest.

Newcastle United transfer target Benjamin Sesko has seen his release clause at RB Leipzig rise to £55million.

The 20-year-old has been offered a new contract at the Bundesliga club after scoring 18 goals in 42 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. The player’s release clause was previously thought to be £43million but has now increased to £55million.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Sesko has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League as well as Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to have submitted proposals to the forward’s representatives.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, the Serbian striker has also been approached by Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad but does not wish to leave Europe. Newcastle have previously held a concrete interest in Sesko prior to his move to Leipzig. The Magpies had discussions with the player’s representatives over a potential move from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022.

The player’s agent Elivs Basanovic has teased interest on social media after he was spotted at a Manchester United match last month.

Basanovic posted a picture of himself at Old Trafford with the caption: “Just an ordinary day in @PremierLeague office.”

Basanovic has previously teased Newcastle’s interest on social media as he posted a photo in Newcastle International Airport with the caption ‘destination?’ via the Pro Transfer Agency Instagram account before following it up with a photo of Newcastle’s Quayside. He later deleted the photos from his Instagram story.