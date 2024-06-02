Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newcastle United 2024-25 Adidas shirt goes on sale on Friday, June 7.

Fresh images have leaked online showing Newcastle United’s new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt before it officially goes on sale.

Newcastle’s new Adidas home shirt will officially go on sale on Friday, June 7 after the club agreed a five-year deal worth upwards of £30million per season with the German sportswear giants. Newcastle will receive an ‘elite’ package from Adidas which includes bespoke kit designs and authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits available on general sale.

And an image showing Newcastle’s yet-to-be-released home shirt have been shared online via The Kitman UK. The image shows Newcastle’s traditional black and white stripes, the Sela front of shirt sponsor and a black three-stripe Adidas logo.

The shirt will also feature black sleeves with a Noon logo and a mostly solid white back. A small version of Newcastle’s old club badge from 1976 to 1983 is on the back of the shirt just below the collar.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and will return next season. Part of Adidas’ return will see Newcastle’s club shop at St James’ Park undergo significant refurbishment with a temporary club shop recently opening adjacent to The Strawberry Pub.

The Gazette understands the leaked images are accurate to the 2024-25 home shirt that will be released on Friday.

Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit design

Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit leak

While actual images of the 2024-25 away kit are yet to emerge, there has been accurate designs shared on social media.

The 2024-25 away shirt is a throwback to one of Adidas’ most iconic Newcastle shirts. The 1995-96 away kit featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim, a design that is expected to return for Newcastle’s away shirt next season.

Key differences will be the Sela sponsor and updated Adidas logo. The shared design also features a monochrome white Newcastle crest, which could change for the official release.

The away shirt is set to be released in July.

Newcastle United 2024-25 third kit design

Newcastle United 2024-25 third shirt design leak.

The third kit could prove to be a popular choice amongst supporters with a white, black and green colour scheme and design that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt. But a striking difference is the change of Newcastle’s club crest on a shirt for the first time since 1988.