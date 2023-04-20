Another important round of Premier League fixtures kicks off tomorrow night in North London as top faces bottom when Arsenal host Southampton.

Newcastle United are in action on Sunday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in a match that could have huge implications in the race to finish in the top four. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window edges closer.

The Magpies are said to be ‘eyeing’ a move for a €100 million forward who has been turning out for Chelsea this season on-loan from Atletico Madrid. Elsewhere, the North East clubs are also said to have ‘entered the race’ for a player who has previously been heavily linked with Manchester United. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday, April 20:

Newcastle United ‘keen’ on €100m rated Chelsea attacker

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on on-loan Chelsea forward Joao Felix and could look to make a move for him this summer, according to CaughtOffside via reports from Spanish publication AS. It is claimed that parent club Atletico Madrid were hoping to sell the player permanently to Chelsea but the player’s performances this season have been underwhelming.

The report claims that Atletico were hoping to raise around €100 million from the sale of Felix but with only two goals so far this season it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Chelsea will stump up that kind of cash. That is why Newcastle are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on the situation.

Newcastle United ‘show major interest’ in Man Utd linked defender

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United and Manchester United are both showing major interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio. The 21-year old star’s agents are said to have been in Italy, Spain and England speaking to prospective clubs in a bid to land him a big money move in the summer.