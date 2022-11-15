Callum Wilson has spoken to the Footballer’s Football Podcast on the moment he found out he was in the World Cup squad while battling coronavirus. The striker had been training alone ahead of the Chelsea clash as he recovered.

Wilson was one of three Newcastle United players to make Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad and will travel with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier to Qatar this week. The 30-year-old claimed nine goal contributions in his opening 10 Premier League games and quickly became in contention for a spot in the squad, despite not making an appearance for England since October 2019.

Speaking on the podcast, Wilson said: It was crazy, I was taken aback, to be honest. You’re wishing and praying to get in or you feel you might have done enough but until you get that message, nothing is set in stone. “I came in from the training group and the lads are like ‘Cal, have you not heard anything?’ Tripps is sitting there just smiling so I’m thinking ‘he must have had a message’ but I had nothing!“They were like ‘check your phone’ but I don’t have my WhatsApp notifications coming up. That day I did put them on so I had a few WhatsApp notifications but none of them were from anyone apart of the England set-up.

“I’d gone into the archive. It’s a long time since I’ve been in the squad but the message was there I was happy. I got told before that it was allowed to be announced but I kept a straight face and the lads were like ‘you’re not really smiling and you’re not really disappointed’. I told them I hadn’t received anything yet.”

Here is today’s Premier League transfer news...

LEEDS UTD 'SEND' SCOUTS TO MONITOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND ACE

Leeds United officials were in attendance at Borussia Dortmund's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach last week as they monitored Raphael Guerreiro. The Portugal star's contract in Germany expires in the summer. (90min)

MAGPIES 'FACE' EUROPEAN COMPETITION IN FULL-BACK PURSUIT

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Cody Drameh, who has made one Premier League appearance this season. However, Lille, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the 20-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

WEST HAM 'CONSIDER' SURPRISE MOVE FOR BARCELONA VETERAN

West Ham are said to be targeting Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba in January after the Spaniard fell out of favour at the Camp Nou. The Irons will face a tough challenge luring him to the Premier League, with Alba believed to have no intention of leaving the club. (Fichajes)

EVERTON 'SUFFER' BLOW IN PURSUIT OF CHELSEA STARLET

Everton target Armando Broja is reportedly 'unlikely' to leave Chelsea in January after the Toffees failed to snap him up in the summer. Broja has featured 12 times in the Premier League this season. (Daily Mirror)

LIVERPOOL TO 'RIVAL' MAN CITY FOR SWISS STAR

Liverpool and Man City are reportedly one of a number of clubs considering a January move for RB Salzburg's Noah Okafor. The 22-year-old - who has ten goals this season - could be available for around €35-40m. (Florian Plettenberg)

ERLING HAALAND 'LINKED' WITH NON-LEAGUE SWITCH

Man City striker Erling Haaland has been the subject of a loan bid from non-league Ashton United. The Greater Manchester club have enquired about bringing the Norwegian in on a 28-day loan deal to keep him fit during the World Cup. (Ashton United FC)

CHELSEA 'SNUB' MAN UNITED ICON

Graham Potter has reportedly made it clear that he doesn't want to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, despite Todd Boehly's relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes. The 37-year-old looks extremely likely to leave Old Trafford in January after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. (Mail Online)

LEICESTER CITY 'FACE' COMPETITION FOR TIELEMANS REPLACEMENT

