The Newcastle United transfer that must be completed today as manager confirms player’s arrival

Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby is set to join Swansea City on loan in time for the 2023-24 Championship opener against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:30 BST- 1 min read

After joining Newcastle from West Ham United in January, Ashby failed to make a single first-team appearance during his first half season at the club but has made several friendly outings so far this pre-season. The right-back came off the bench to score the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Rangers at Ibrox last month.

He also featured in the Premier League Summer Series matches in the United States. But since returning to the UK, Ashby hasn’t trained with the Newcastle first-team, instead joining up with the Swansea squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Swans head coach Michael Duff has confirmed Ashby is ‘in the door’ at the club but they are still waiting to officially confirm the deal and register the player ahead of their season opener.

“Harrison Ashby’s in the door,” Duff said. “We’re just waiting for the registration to be signed off.

“We wanted him in 10 days ago, but he’s ultimately Newcastle’s player, so we’re at the hands of other people sometimes.

“We’re hoping he’ll be available for selection on Saturday.”

EFL rules state a player must be registered at 12 noon the working day before any given matchday in order to be eligible to play. So Swansea must officially complete the loan signing of Ashby by noon on Friday, August 4 in order for him to be available for the Championship opener.

Related topics:Swansea CityBirmingham CityMichael DuffWest Ham UnitedNewcastleRangersIbroxUnited StatesSwansea