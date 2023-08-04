After joining Newcastle from West Ham United in January, Ashby failed to make a single first-team appearance during his first half season at the club but has made several friendly outings so far this pre-season. The right-back came off the bench to score the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Rangers at Ibrox last month.

He also featured in the Premier League Summer Series matches in the United States. But since returning to the UK, Ashby hasn’t trained with the Newcastle first-team, instead joining up with the Swansea squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Swans head coach Michael Duff has confirmed Ashby is ‘in the door’ at the club but they are still waiting to officially confirm the deal and register the player ahead of their season opener.

“Harrison Ashby’s in the door,” Duff said. “We’re just waiting for the registration to be signed off.

“We wanted him in 10 days ago, but he’s ultimately Newcastle’s player, so we’re at the hands of other people sometimes.

“We’re hoping he’ll be available for selection on Saturday.”