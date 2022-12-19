Newcastle United will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with an intriguing clash against Leicester City. The Magpies are currently third in the table, seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

For their part, the Foxes are 13th, four points clear of the relegation zone having won four of their last five matches. But before the weekly routine of the top flight resumes, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to get through. Check out Monday’s Premier League gossip below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch’s prior working relationship with Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha could help convince the Brazilian to move to Elland Road, according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke. He said: “It can only work to their benefit you would imagine, both the player and the manager know each other having worked together at <em>RB Leipzig</em> so that probably gives them an advantage over some of their rivals. Matheus Cunha would be interested in working with Jesse Marsch again and Jesse Marsch knows all about Matheus Cunha as well.” (This Is Futbol)

Newcastle United could struggle to sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic because they will not make the American their highest-paid player, according to reporter Dean Jones. He said: “I think there is one major problem really when it comes to Newcastle signing Pulisic. His wages are going to be a big issue, so when he comes to make his next move, you have got to consider what his expectation is going to be in that sense. Newcastle aren’t going to be making him their highest-paid player, so there’s that to take into account.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Liverpool and Everton have joined the race to sign Birmingham City midfield prospect George Hall. Leeds United are also keen on the teenager, and are expected to renew their interest in the player in January. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United have ‘no intention’ of selling striker Chris Wood next month, despite reported interested from Leeds United. The New Zealand international has appeared in all but one of the Magpies’ games this season. (Chris Waugh - The Athletic)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Ndicka is a “player of interest” for Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window, according to Express journalist Ryan Taylor. He said: “He’s a player they looked at 18 months ago. At the time I believed he shared the same agent as Nicolas Pepe and Yves Bissouma. Ndicka is definitely a player of interest for Arsenal. He’s one Arsenal are looking at, but nothing is imminent yet. Just to add to that, I do expect Ndicka to stay at Frankfurt until the end of the season.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag greatly ‘admires’ Ajax talent Mohammed Kudus, and is keen to sign the player from his former club. The Ghanian could cost as much as £45 million. (The Athletic via Metro)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Formal talks have yet to take place, however, and the Seagulls have no intention of parting with the South American in January, and are under no pressure to sell, with the player under contract until 2025. (Sky Sports News)