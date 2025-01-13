Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are monitoring the progress of two midfielders in League Two.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Joe White and Jamie Miley are currently out on loan from Newcastle at MK Dons and Newport County respectively. The pair have experienced contrasting loan spells so far with White being named MK Dons player of the month for December having scored three goals and assisted in his last five League Two outings.

Meanwhile, Miley has had an injury-hit loan spell at Newport in which he has been limited to just three starts and three substitute appearances in League Two. It is the 20-year-old’s first taste of competitive senior football having featured for Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season.

Miley was at St James’ Park on Sunday as he watched his younger brother Lewis score in a 3-1 win for Newcastle against Bromley in the FA Cup third round.

Both Miley and White have been linked with January moves with Newcastle having a break clause in their loan agreements with the League Two sides. White has attracted loan interest from higher up the football pyramid with suggestions Newcastle could recall him and loan him out again at a higher level.

And Miley has been linked with a permanent exit from Newcastle with clubs in League One and League Two monitoring the midfielder’s situation. The Magpies have now triggered the break clause in Miley’s loan deal and he has returned to his parent club.

Last season, Newcastle recalled White from his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra to bring him into Eddie Howe’s injury-hit first-team squad. The 22-year-old went on to make four substitute appearances for Newcastle last season and signed a new deal at the club at the start of the season that runs until 2027.

Newcastle’s break clause in White’s loan agreement must be triggered by Monday, January 13 or else he will remain at Stadium: MK for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

When asked about White and Miley’s future, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “We'll wait and see what happens with all the loan players.

“We'll make decisions based on the players' needs and our needs. I'm pleased to see Joe White especially getting a lot of football. He's done well and we're keeping a close eye on him, someone we believe has got really good technical skills and ability. It'll be interesting to see what is next for Joe.

“Jamie had an injury-hit period with Newport but is someone that we really respect.”