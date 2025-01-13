Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Bromley on Sunday was sealed by a brilliant strike from Will Osula.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Osula made just his second start for Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, deputising up-front with the red-hot Alexander Isak rested ahead of their clash against Wolves on Wednesday night. The Denmark Under-21 international largely impressed against Bromley and capped off his performance with a brilliant strike - his first goal for the club.

After receiving the ball wide on the right, Osula drove at the Bromley defence, chopped inside onto his left foot and unleashed a powerful drive into the far top corner, one that gave Grant Smith absolutely no chance of saving. Osula was eventually replaced in the 69th minute by Trevan Sanusi, with both players receiving a warm reception from the St James’ Park crowd.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Osula posted a picture of him celebrating his goal along with the caption: ‘First goal for @nufc what a feeling 🤍🖤 Thank you Jehovah all glory to you’

Osula’s Newcastle United teammates were quick to comment on the post, with Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock all offering their praise. Bruno Guimaraes also commented on Osula’s picture with a reference to their shared blonde hair, writing: ‘Blonde hair means goal brother ❤️😍’

Osula will likely drop back to the bench on Wednesday night when Vitor Pereira brings his Wolves side to St James’ Park. Isak, who has scored in seven successive Premier League matches, will almost certainly return to the starting lineup aiming to extend that record.