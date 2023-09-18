Newcastle United face UEFA Champions League wrath after AC Milan delay

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle were set to travel to Milan Malpensa Airport at 2:30pm on Monday afternoon after training at Darsley Park in the morning with Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference with Sandro Tonali due to take place at 7pm local time.

But The Magpies’ chartered flight from Newcastle International Airport eventually took off at 4:49pm, delaying Howe’s press conference.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the club risk breaching UEFA regulations which state pre-match press conferences must take place between 12pm and 8pm local time on the day before the game.

Article 73 of the UEFA regulations state: “Each club must hold a pre-match press conference the day before the match.

“Each press conference must be attended by the head coach of the team and at least one player. If the head coach is suspended for the match, clubs have the option of replacing him at the pre-match press conference with the assistant coach.

“The two press conferences must be arranged by the two clubs and UEFA together, so that the media can attend both. Press conferences must start between 12.00 and 20.00 local time. Exceptions to these timings must be agreed in advance with UEFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Press conferences may be broadcast live regardless of location, and clubs must provide facilities for such live broadcasts, including cable routes and parking for TV vehicles.”