Newcastle United face UEFA Champions League wrath after AC Milan delay
Newcastle United are facing the wrath of UEFA ahead of their Champions League group stage opener against AC Milan on Tuesday night.
Newcastle were set to travel to Milan Malpensa Airport at 2:30pm on Monday afternoon after training at Darsley Park in the morning with Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference with Sandro Tonali due to take place at 7pm local time.
But The Magpies’ chartered flight from Newcastle International Airport eventually took off at 4:49pm, delaying Howe’s press conference.
As a result, the club risk breaching UEFA regulations which state pre-match press conferences must take place between 12pm and 8pm local time on the day before the game.
Article 73 of the UEFA regulations state: “Each club must hold a pre-match press conference the day before the match.
“Each press conference must be attended by the head coach of the team and at least one player. If the head coach is suspended for the match, clubs have the option of replacing him at the pre-match press conference with the assistant coach.
“The two press conferences must be arranged by the two clubs and UEFA together, so that the media can attend both. Press conferences must start between 12.00 and 20.00 local time. Exceptions to these timings must be agreed in advance with UEFA.
“Press conferences may be broadcast live regardless of location, and clubs must provide facilities for such live broadcasts, including cable routes and parking for TV vehicles.”
The match marks Newcastle’s return to Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years.