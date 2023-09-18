Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s first Champions League match in over two decades will see them face AC Milan at the San Siro. Eddie Howe’s side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Brentford at the weekend.

Their opponents, meanwhile, were defeated 5-1 by Inter Milan on Saturday, their first defeat of the season. Milan are seven-time European champions and reached the semi-final of the competition last season and will be formidable foes for the Magpies in their first outing in Europe’s premier competition in over 20 years.

Howe’s side will be backed by a sold-out away end in Italy and here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of their clash with AC Milan:

When is AC Milan v Newcastle United?

Newcastle United’s Champions League group stage clash with AC Milan takes place on Tuesday, September 19. Kick-off at the San Siro is at 5:45pm UK time (6:45pm local time).

Is AC Milan v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast on TV in the UK. TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) have exclusive rights to Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games this season. Coverage of the game at the San Siro begins at 5pm on TNT Sports 1.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the game between AC Milan and Newcastle United. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news and updates from proceedings at the San Siro.

What’s the latest injury and team news?

Newcastle United will be without Joelinton for the trip to Italy after Howe confirmed the Brazilian had suffered a recurrence of a knee-injury he suffered whilst on international duty. Joelinton missed the win over Brentford and, alongside Joe Willock and Emil Krafth, will definitely miss the trip to the San Siro.