The British No. 1 came from behind twice to beat Belgium’s David Goffin by three sets to two (3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5) at Wimbledon on Tuesday to secure a semi-final tie against No.1 seed Novak Djokovic.

The South African born tennis player is a Newcastle United fan and the club wished him via Twitter luck prior to his quarter-final match.

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags also teased that they would put together a display for the semi-final match on Centre Court this Friday (1:30pm).

And Magpies’ co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi extended an invite for Norrie to come and watch a match at St James’s Park this coming season.

Ghodoussi tweeted: “What an incredible win @cam_norrie, you need to come up to @nufc to watch a game next season!! #nufc #wimbledon.”

And Norrie looks set to take Ghodoussi up on the offer as he responded: “Thank you!! And will do!!”