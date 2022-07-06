Newcastle United fan Cameron Norrie accepts Mehrdad Ghodoussi's offer after Wimbledon win

Newcastle United fan Cameron Norrie has secured a place in his first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:05 am

The British No. 1 came from behind twice to beat Belgium’s David Goffin by three sets to two (3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5) at Wimbledon on Tuesday to secure a semi-final tie against No.1 seed Novak Djokovic.

The South African born tennis player is a Newcastle United fan and the club wished him via Twitter luck prior to his quarter-final match.

Read More

Read More
When every Newcastle United player’s contract is set to expire – NINE into final...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags also teased that they would put together a display for the semi-final match on Centre Court this Friday (1:30pm).

And Magpies’ co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi extended an invite for Norrie to come and watch a match at St James’s Park this coming season.

Ghodoussi tweeted: “What an incredible win @cam_norrie, you need to come up to @nufc to watch a game next season!! #nufc #wimbledon.”

And Norrie looks set to take Ghodoussi up on the offer as he responded: “Thank you!! And will do!!”

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates after winning match point against David Goffin of Belgium during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Cameron NorrieWimbledonTwitter