Newcastle United 'present' £34m bid for former target amid Barcelona doubts

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to boost their forward ranks during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have been linked with an ambitious move for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque as the Brazilian youngster’s future with the Catalan giants looks in doubt.

A report in Catalan outlet El Nacional has claimed the Magpies have lodged a £34million bid for the young forward - but will face competition from the likes of Lazio as they look to continue adding to their forward ranks this summer. Roque only joined Barcelona during the January transfer window and went on to score two goals in 16 appearances during the second half of the season. However, with Barca’s struggles with wage limitations still ongoing, there is a chance they will not be able to register Roque ahead of the new season and could allow the young forward to leave the club. There article also reveals new Barca head coach Hansi Flick has been left ‘unimpressed’ with the youngster’s performances in pre-season and the Catalan club are now ‘happy to let him leave’ during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle were believed to have shown an interest in Roque prior to his move to Barca as they looked to make the most of Steve Nickson’s knowledge of the South American market and there interest is said to remain alive as they look to boost Eddie Howe’s attacking options before the end of the summer transfer window. The report suggests the Magpies could face competition from a number of Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs but will be boosted by the new Roque will not consider a move outside of Europe. As it stands, that means Newcastle will have to beat Lazio to his signature as the Serie A club look to replace Ciro Immobile following his move to Turkish side Besikas.

Newcastle are also hoping to tie up the signing of Sheffield United star William Osula after agreeing a deal that could be worth around £15m for the six-times capped Denmark Under-21 international. The versatile forward came through the ranks with the Championship club and earned first-team experience as he scored five goals in 21 appearances during a loan spell at Derby County during the first half of the 2022/23 season. He made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Blades last season as they fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League and appeared during the second-half in their 5-1 defeat at St James Park in April.

Newcastle are also believed to be in the market for a centre-back and have reportedly opened talks with Crystal Palace over a big money deal for England defender Marc Guehi. A goalkeeper could also be on the agenda for the Magpies should Martin Dubravka’s time as a Magpie come to a close this summer. The Slovakia international attracted interest from Celtic earlier in the summer and is believed to be the subject of interest from clubs across Europe. There have been suggestions Newcastle could reignite their interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford if Dubravka leaves the club, despite the presence of summer signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy within Howe’s squad.