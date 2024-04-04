Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes’ agent, Alexis Malavolta, was in attendance as PSG defeated Rennes to book their place in the French Cup final on Wednesday night. A solitary Kylian Mbappe goal just five minutes before half-time was enough to secure the win for the Parisians.

However, Malavolta’s presence at the Parc des Princes has caused a stir online amongst Newcastle United fans amid reports that PSG are interested in signing Guimaraes this summer. The Brazilian has a release clause of around £100m that could be activated this summer and leave Newcastle United powerless to resist.

Real Madrid have also reportedly shown interest in signing Guimaraes, although their anticipated signing of Mbappe and a new deal for Toni Kroos could mean they have other priorities to focus on this summer. PSG, meanwhile, are in the process of a rebuild and will have funds to play with when, as expected, Mpabbe does leave the club. This could allow them the freedom to move for Guimaraes.

Manchester City and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old this summer, however, it is understood that his release clause can only be triggered by foreign clubs. This means that City and Liverpool, should they want to sign Guimaraes, will have to negotiate with the Magpies, who will be very reluctant to see him leave to join a Premier League rival, over a fee.