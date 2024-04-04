Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Isak has been nominated for Player of the Month by the Premier League after some stunning form in front of goal. Isak scored on all three of his Premier League appearances in March, with four goals in total meaning he is among the most prolific strikers in the top-flight.

Moreover, the Swedish international has the best goals-to-minutes ratio of anyone in the division and is ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland and Mo Salah in that particular stat. Isak’s nomination for March’s Player of the Month comes hot on the heels of some high praise from Eddie Howe who described the striker as having ‘limitless potential’ following Tuesday night’s draw against Everton: “For me, [he has] limitless potential,” Howe admitted. “We’ve got someone who has had some really good experiences in his career.

“As a young player he’s had some experiences in different leagues. He’s come to us at a good time in his career where we can hopefully develop his talents and give him a platform to show how good he is.

“At the moment, he’s building confidence all the time. He’s a high-level player and we’re delighted to have him with us.”

Isak will face stiff competition to be named as March’s Player of the Month, however, with representatives from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Fulham. Those players are Cole Palmer, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White, Son Heung-min, Antoine Semenyo and Rodrigo Muniz - someone the Magpies will be keen to keep quiet when they make the trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The last Newcastle United player to win this award was Miguel Almiron in October 2022. The Paraguayan scored six goals in six games that month to scoop the award. Joe Willock is the only other member of Newcastle’s squad to win this award whilst at the club.

